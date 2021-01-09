Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Munster, IN

It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 9:00 AM CST. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.