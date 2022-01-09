It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Munster, IN
Light freezing rain is expected to fall in the Region during the late afternoon and evening Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the details and what to expect for the rest of the weekend.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Temperatures are only going to drop as we go through the day, while strong winds and snow flurries may continue to affect driving in the Region. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the details.
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
