Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Munster, IN
