The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Pa…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. …
It will be a warm day in Munster. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area will see t…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a…