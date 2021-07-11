 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Munster, IN

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

