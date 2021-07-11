Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Munster, IN
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
