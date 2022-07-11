Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Isolated showers and storms are expected in Northwest Indiana this afternoon, but the better chance of rain is expected tonight. The latest on the timing and severe threat in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 …
For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Mo…
The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a per…
One round of rain will work over us during the day, but a better chance is expected this evening with a cold front. A couple of storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's UV…
Munster will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's co…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 64-degree low is…