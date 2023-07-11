Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.