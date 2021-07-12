 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

