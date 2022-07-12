Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chance for rain ahead and along a cold front today and tonight in the Region. See when rain is most likely and get the latest on the severe weather threat in our updated forecast.
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Mo…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 …
Isolated showers and storms are expected in Northwest Indiana this afternoon, but the better chance of rain is expected tonight. The latest on the timing and severe threat in our updated forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's UV…
Munster will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's co…
One round of rain will work over us during the day, but a better chance is expected this evening with a cold front. A couple of storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.