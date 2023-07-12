Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2023 in Munster, IN
