Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2021 in Munster, IN

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.