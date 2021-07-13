Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2021 in Munster, IN

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
