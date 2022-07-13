Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2022 in Munster, IN

The Munster area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.