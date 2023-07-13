Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Munster. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2023 in Munster, IN
