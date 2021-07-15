It will be a warm day in Munster. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Munster, IN
