Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chance for rain ahead and along a cold front today and tonight in the Region. See when rain is most likely and get the latest on the severe weather threat in our updated forecast.
Heavy rain and lightning are expected at times Friday. The rain chance will continue Saturday and Sunday as well. Find out when rain is most likely across the area in our weekend weather update.
Another cold front will work over the Region today bringing showers and storms in spots. See when the best chance of rain is and how much we'll cool down for Thursday in our updated forecast.
A gorgeous Thursday expected across Northwest Indiana! Enjoy it, because it looks like wet times ahead. Find out why today will be so nice and when rain is most likely Friday in our latest forecast.
One cold front has cleared the area, leaving behind pleasant conditions. Yet another will arrive Wednesday in Northwest Indiana. Find out what changes it will bring in our latest weather update.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees…
Munster will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. How likely is it th…
For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Mo…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 …