Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties join eight other Indiana counties under the advisory, according to the NWS.
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 d…
The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll …
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is a 38% chance of…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Munster. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and …