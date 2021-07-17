Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
