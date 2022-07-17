Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2022 in Munster, IN

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. There is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.