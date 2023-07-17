The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until TUE 12:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2023 in Munster, IN
Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties join eight other Indiana counties under the advisory, according to the NWS.
