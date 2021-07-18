Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Munster, IN

The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.