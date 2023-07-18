It will be a warm day in Munster. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2023 in Munster, IN
