Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot tempe…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Monday. It loo…
This evening in Munster: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temp…
Munster's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Munster folks…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 65F. Wind…
Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The fo…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Sunday. The …
It will be a warm day in Munster. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected …