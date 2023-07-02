Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Munster. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2023 in Munster, IN
