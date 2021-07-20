Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Munster, IN

The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
