The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms likely in the Region today with heavy rain expected in spots. A few flooded roads can't be ruled out. See when rain is most likely, when it will end, and how much will fall here.
Heavy rain and lightning are expected at times Friday. The rain chance will continue Saturday and Sunday as well. Find out when rain is most likely across the area in our weekend weather update.
Very little rain today, but better chances tonight and Sunday in the Region. See when showers and storms are most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our updated weekend forecast.
A gorgeous Thursday expected across Northwest Indiana! Enjoy it, because it looks like wet times ahead. Find out why today will be so nice and when rain is most likely Friday in our latest forecast.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Munster will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. How likely is it th…
The Munster area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degre…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. There…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies toda…