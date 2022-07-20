Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2022 in Munster, IN

The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.