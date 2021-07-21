Munster will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until WED 12:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2021 in Munster, IN
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
