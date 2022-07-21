The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms likely in the Region today with heavy rain expected in spots. A few flooded roads can't be ruled out. See when rain is most likely, when it will end, and how much will fall here.
Heavy rain and lightning are expected at times Friday. The rain chance will continue Saturday and Sunday as well. Find out when rain is most likely across the area in our weekend weather update.
Very little rain today, but better chances tonight and Sunday in the Region. See when showers and storms are most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our updated weekend forecast.
Warm and windy will be the story for most in Northwest Indiana today, but a few could see a shower. Temperatures and rain chances look to go up a bit for Thursday. Get all the details here.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Munster will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. How likely is it th…
The Munster area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. There…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies toda…