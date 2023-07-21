Temperatures will be warm Friday in Munster. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from THU 10:00 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2023 in Munster, IN
