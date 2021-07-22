Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Munster: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Monday. It loo…
This evening in Munster: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temp…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Sunday. The …
This evening's outlook for Munster: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 65F. Wind…
Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The fo…
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should r…
This evening in Munster: Clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Tuesday. It looks like it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It should b…
Munster will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 de…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.