Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 96. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.