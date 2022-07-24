The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until SUN 12:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in Munster, IN
