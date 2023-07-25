The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 92. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. How …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect cl…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 40% c…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We'll see …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Munster. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clo…