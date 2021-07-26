The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunde…
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
This evening in Munster: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Munster folk…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds l…
For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatur…
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should r…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It should b…
This evening in Munster: Clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Tuesday. It looks like it will…
Munster will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 de…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…