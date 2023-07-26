The Munster area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 103. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. How …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 40% c…
The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We'll see …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Munster. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clo…