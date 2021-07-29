Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2021 in Munster, IN

The Munster area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from THU 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.