Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2021 in Munster, IN

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until FRI 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.