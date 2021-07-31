 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2021 in Munster, IN

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

