Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in Munster, IN
Two cold fronts are expected within 24 hours in Northwest Indiana. Find out when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to our temperatures in our updated forecast.
Isolated showers for the morning commute today as a cold front works over Northwest Indiana. See when the rain will come to an end and what will happen to our temperatures in our latest forecast.
Absolutely spectacular conditions in the Region today! Can we get them to stick around? Find out if rain will return this weekend and what will happen to our temperatures in our updated forecast.
As a cold front works over us this morning, showers and storms are likely and a couple could produce damaging wind gusts. When will the rain end and how much will we get? Find out here.