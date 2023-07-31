Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.