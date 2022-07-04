The Munster area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2022 in Munster, IN
As a cold front works over us this afternoon, showers and storms look likely and a couple could be severe. The latest on the timing and threats and what to expect for the holiday weekend here.
Isolated showers will be around for the morning commute today, but the afternoon is looking dry. See what temperatures the cold front will bring today and how much we'll warm up on Thursday here.
It will be hot Thursday afternoon with highs around 90. Our next cold front isn't far away though. See how much we'll cool down and when our best chance of rain is Friday in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday, but Tuesday is still looking quite pleasant across the Region. A weak cold front will arrive late tonight though. What changes will it bring? Find out here.
