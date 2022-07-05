The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from MON 8:07 PM CDT until TUE 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2022 in Munster, IN
Isolated showers and storms are expected in Northwest Indiana this afternoon, but the better chance of rain is expected tonight. The latest on the timing and severe threat in our updated forecast.
As a cold front works over us this afternoon, showers and storms look likely and a couple could be severe. The latest on the timing and threats and what to expect for the holiday weekend here.
Isolated showers will be around for the morning commute today, but the afternoon is looking dry. See what temperatures the cold front will bring today and how much we'll warm up on Thursday here.
It will be hot Thursday afternoon with highs around 90. Our next cold front isn't far away though. See how much we'll cool down and when our best chance of rain is Friday in our updated forecast.
