Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Munster folks should be prepared…
For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecas…
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
This evening's outlook for Munster: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Saturd…
For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Wednesday. It loo…
This evening in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Munster will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to r…
Munster's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We …