Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Munster, IN

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.