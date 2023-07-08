Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.