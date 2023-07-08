Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2023 in Munster, IN
