Munster will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from FRI 10:00 PM CDT until SAT 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Isolated showers and storms are expected in Northwest Indiana this afternoon, but the better chance of rain is expected tonight. The latest on the timing and severe threat in our updated forecast.
Munster's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
The Munster area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it w…
The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a per…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The fo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The …
One round of rain will work over us during the day, but a better chance is expected this evening with a cold front. A couple of storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's UV…
As a cold front works over us this afternoon, showers and storms look likely and a couple could be severe. The latest on the timing and threats and what to expect for the holiday weekend here.