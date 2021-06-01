Munster will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Munster, IN
