Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2022 in Munster, IN
Very summer-like weather today and temperatures look to climb even higher for Tuesday. See how warm it will get and when our next rain chance will begin in our Memorial Day forecast update.
Rain still likely Thursday and Friday. Hail and damaging wind once again can't be ruled out this afternoon. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get on Friday in our updated forecast.
Not looking too nice in the Region today. Warmer and drier weather is not far away though. See how warm it will get and if there will be any more rain in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Severe weather threat ends for Northwest Indiana, but more showers and storms expected Wednesday night
The Region is currently rain free. Scattered showers and storms are expected to return after 11 p.m. Wednesday, but no severe storms are anticipated.
Watch now: Wet weekend ahead with a small chance of severe storms both Friday evening and Saturday in the Region
A cold front will slowly work over Northwest Indiana this evening through Saturday night. Lots of rain expected with it and severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
