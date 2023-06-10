Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.