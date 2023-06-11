Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2023 in Munster, IN
