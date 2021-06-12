Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Munster, IN

The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.